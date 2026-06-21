Trump Calls Reflecting Pool Vandalism 'Deranged,' Announces Immediate Repair

President Donald Trump says work is already underway to repair what he described as a heavily vandalized Reflecting Pool after he reportedly personally inspected the damage.

Trump took to Truth Social to share his reaction after visiting the site, saying he was stunned by what he saw. Trump wrote. "I just inspected it, and could only say to myself, and those gathered around me, WOW, who would do such a thing? SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE! We will fix it!"

He says ... "Work will begin immediately on fixing the seriously vandalized Reflecting Pool." The president didn't provide details about the nature of the damage or identify who may be responsible, but his post made clear he believes the vandalism was intentional and significant enough to warrant immediate repairs.

Trump said he personally toured the area before making the announcement, describing the condition of the landmark as shocking.

The fiery response is classic Trump, who didn't mince words while venting frustration over the damage and promising a quick turnaround on restoration efforts.

As we previously reported ... former Olympic canoeist David Hearn is in hot water with the law after getting arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to The Washington Post.

Hearn -- a three-time U.S. Olympian who competed in the canoe slalom -- told the outlet he stopped while on a 52-mile bike ride to take a look at the Reflecting Pool after its recent $14 Million renovation that was championed by Trump, but was met by the U.S. Park Police swooped in and arrested him for misdemeanor destruction of government property.