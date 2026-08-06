Influencer Sydney Towle Was 'At Peace' Before Death, Didn't Fight Hospice Transfer

Influencer Sydney Towle accepted her cancer battle was coming to an end ... with her family telling TMZ she was "at peace" in her final days and didn't resist the decision to enter hospice care.

Sydney's brother, Austin, tells TMZ ... after exhausting every available option, Sydney came to terms with her prognosis. He says their mother told him Sydney "wasn't upset" when the conversation turned to hospice and simply accepted it, saying she had done "anything I can."

Austin says Sydney hoped to participate in a clinical trial before making the transition, but ultimately accepted hospice care after realizing there were no remaining treatment options.

He tells us the family is now working through funeral arrangements, though Austin says logistics are still being finalized and no date has been set for a memorial service.

Looking ahead, Austin says the family hopes to honor Sydney's legacy by creating a memorial scholarship fund at her high school in Florida.

In the meantime, they're encouraging anyone who wants to honor her memory to donate to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, a cause that became deeply personal during Sydney's cancer battle.

Austin adds the family is also discussing additional fundraising efforts, including the possibility of launching a GoFundMe. He says Sydney's mother previously created one tied to her personal bank account, but they're still deciding what makes the most sense moving forward.

Although Sydney is gone, Austin says fans shouldn't expect her online presence to disappear ... telling us the family plans to keep her social media accounts active as a way to preserve her memory and continue sharing the impact she had on those who followed her journey.

Play video content 7/21/26 Video: Sydney Towle Shares Update from Hospital

As we previously reported ... Sydney's family announced her passing Thursday morning alongside a photo of her posing joyfully on a hike with the sun beaming behind her. They wrote, "We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you."

About two weeks ago, Sydney shared an update with fans on the next step of the clinical trial she was participating in, which involved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.