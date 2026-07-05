Paris Hilton Then & Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs, Hot Shots

Paris Hilton's looks over the years are ICONIC!

Here is a 21-year-old version of "The Simple Life" star rocking her go-to pink sweatsuit while accessorizing with her beloved pup, Tinkerbell, back in 2003 (left).

And, more than two decades later the hot mama proved she's aging like a fine wine, recently showcasing her ever-lasting beauty at The World Cup (right).

We know her legendary phrase "That's Hot" will never age-out, but the question here is: