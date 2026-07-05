Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paris Hilton Then & Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs, Hot Shots

Paris Hilton Then & Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
0630-Paris-Hilton-Good-Genes-Good-Docs-PRIMARY
Getty

Paris Hilton's looks over the years are ICONIC!

Here is a 21-year-old version of "The Simple Life" star rocking her go-to pink sweatsuit while accessorizing with her beloved pup, Tinkerbell, back in 2003 (left).

And, more than two decades later the hot mama proved she's aging like a fine wine, recently showcasing her ever-lasting beauty at The World Cup (right).

Paris Hilton's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Paris Hilton's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

We know her legendary phrase "That's Hot" will never age-out, but the question here is:

Good Genes or Good Docs?! VOTE NOW!

Related articles