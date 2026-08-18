Rep. Randy Fine Projected to Win Republican Primary in Florida, Defeats Dan Bilzerian

Rep. Randy Fine is projected to win the Republican Primary in Florida's 6th Congressional District ... which means Dan Bilzerian's political run has come to an end -- but he put up a good fight for not giving AF.

Per local reports ... Fine was the projected winner with nearly 60% of the vote, totaling more than 44K -- but Dan was in second with 19% of the vote, more than 14K ballots cast in his favor.

Dan previously told TMZ .... he didn't even want to be in Congress -- he was only running because he hates the job elected officials are doing now.

Randy's primary W comes on the heels of bizarre mailbox snooping -- and it was enough to get cops involved.

As TMZ reported ... a woman called to report a man on her porch going through her mail while she watched remotely through her Ring camera. She was not home at the time and later identified the man as the Florida Congressman.

Police say it did not appear Fine took anything, and the homeowner only wanted to alert law enforcement -- not pursue charges.