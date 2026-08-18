Rep. Randy Fine Won't Face Charges Over Mailbox Video, Police Say

Rep. Randy Fine's bizarre mailbox snooping prompted a call to police ... but the Florida homeowner decided she didn't want to press charges.

Ormond Beach Police tell TMZ ... a woman called to report a man on her porch going through her mail while she watched remotely through her Ring camera. She was not home at the time and later identified the man as the Florida Congressman.

The Computer-Aided Dispatch report, obtained by TMZ, tells the same story ... saying the homeowner determined after "doing some digging" the man in her video was Fine, who rang her doorbell before going through the mailbox "letter by letter."

Police say it did not appear Fine took anything, and the homeowner only wanted to alert law enforcement -- not pursue charges.

As TMZ previously reported ... Fine was caught on camera rifling through the homeowner's mail Sunday while canvassing ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary.

Fine's office confirmed to TMZ it was him in the video ... which does not show him removing, inserting, or tampering with anything inside the mailbox.