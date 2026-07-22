Rep. Randy Fine Says Mayor Mamdani is a Muslim Terrorist

REP. RANDY FINE MAMDANI IS A MUSLIM TERRORIST!!!
Rep. Randy Fine is doubling down on characterizing New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a Muslim terrorist, and that triggered a pretty heated exchange with Jacob.
Fine zeroed in on the Mayor, who slammed Israel for what he calls the genocide of the Palestinian people. The Congressman from Florida says the number killed includes members of Hamas, responsible for slaughtering nearly 1,200 Israelis on October 7th, and that makes him a Muslim terrorist.
Jacob felt adding the word "Muslim" was gratuitous, but Fine fired back that we called other groups white nationalists, so what's the difference?
On the subject, a clip of Mark Ruffalo just surfaced from a podcast months ago, where he proclaimed he can no longer be friends with Jewish actors who support Israel.