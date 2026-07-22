Rep. Randy Fine Says Mayor Mamdani is a Muslim Terrorist

Play video content Video: Rep. Randy Fine Accuses Mayor Mamdani of Being a Muslim Terrorist TMZ DC

Rep. Randy Fine is doubling down on characterizing New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a Muslim terrorist, and that triggered a pretty heated exchange with Jacob.

Fine zeroed in on the Mayor, who slammed Israel for what he calls the genocide of the Palestinian people. The Congressman from Florida says the number killed includes members of Hamas, responsible for slaughtering nearly 1,200 Israelis on October 7th, and that makes him a Muslim terrorist.

Jacob felt adding the word "Muslim" was gratuitous, but Fine fired back that we called other groups white nationalists, so what's the difference?

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