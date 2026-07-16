Sen. Chuck Schumer Silent on Farting on Senate Floor

Play video content Video: Sen. Chuck Schumer Stays Mum When Asked About Farting on Senate Floor TMZ DC

Sen. Chuck Schumer is embroiled in the weightiest issues in the world right now, but TMZ DC could not pass up an opportunity to ask if he passed gas on the Senate floor.

Jacob buttonholed the Minority Leader after talking to other reporters about all things political and asked about a telltale noise that emitted from the 75-year-old's body during a Tuesday session. The question was simple and clear.

Play video content Video: Chuck Schumer Appears to Let Out Loud Fart on Senate Floor C-SPAN2

"Senator, Jacob with TMZ. Did you fart yesterday on the Senate floor?"

The answer was silent but deadly deafening.