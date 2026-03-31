Rep. Rich McCormick On Board with Pics of Congress, But Blames Dems for Shutdown

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TMZ's call for pics of Congress members on spring break is nonpartisan, and even though Rep. Rich McCormick does think one party's more responsible for the shutdown ... he's also seen enough in DC to get why voters are fed up.

The U.S. Congressman from Georgia joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live," and he went back and forth with Harvey Levin on what compromises both sides of the aisle should be willing to make to strike a deal to end the current shutdown.

Rich eventually concedes ... but says even if he runs our suggestions up the flagpole, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will instantly reject them.

What's more, Rich says Democrats are refusing to acknowledge Republican efforts at positive changes at the Department of Homeland Security ... like removing former chief Kristi Noem.

Watching the interview, you'll see why Harvey has been banging the "Out With Their Asses" drum ... Rich points out there's been a shutdown all 3 years he's been in office. The congressman's putting more blame on the Dems, but everyone in Congress has to own this mess.

One thing we all agree on -- Rich included -- it's a good thing TMZ is on the hunt for photos and videos of members of Congress who are out and about, as thousands of federal workers are dealing with something way more immediate -- how to pay rent tomorrow.