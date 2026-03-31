Ted Cruz In Ft. Lauderdale Amid Government Shutdown

It ain't Cancun, but it's close ... Ted Cruz was spotted at the Ft. Lauderdale airport Tuesday, days after Congress threw up its collective hands and left for Spring Break.

The Senator from Texas has been hopscotching around the country since leaving D.C., first to Houston, then to Dallas where he went to the CPAC convention, then he found his way to South Florida.

Check out the security with Ted ... 4 cops and some dude with a lapel pin ... all covering him.

Ft. Lauderdale is hoppin' for Spring Break ... though we're pretty sure Cruz wasn't partying with the youngins.

We asked our tipster if the TSA workers at the airport had words for Cruz, but he didn't know.

As you know, TMZ is on the hunt for photos and videos of members of Congress who are out and about, as thousands of federal workers are dealing with something way more immediate -- how to pay rent tomorrow.