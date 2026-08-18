Rep. Randy Fine Caught Looking Through Homeowner's Mailbox While Campaigning

Florida Congressman Randy Fine was going door to door looking for votes ... and somehow ended up rifling through a voter's mail.

Ring camera footage timestamped Sunday at 4:55 PM ET shows Fine canvassing ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary in Florida's 6th Congressional District ... he's on someone's front porch when he peeks in their mailbox and flips through whatever's inside.

TMZ has confirmed with Fine's office that it is indeed him in the video.

As you can see, Fine rings the doorbell and waits on the porch before he starts looking around. He then lifts the lid of the mailbox and sifts through some envelopes.

Rep. Fine isn't shown removing, tampering with, or inserting anything ... so there's no apparent criminal issue here.

Still ... rifling through a stranger's mailbox is a pretty strange way to win over a voter.

Rep. Fine is seeking reelection to the Congressional seat he won last year in a special election.