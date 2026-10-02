Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Fiancé Posted Cryptic Live Stream Before Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former fiancé Ken Urker posted a cryptic live stream just hours before his sudden death ... and the clip is eerie.

Ken shared the TikTok Live Wednesday night ... appearing to be traveling somewhere as wind whips through the audio. He doesn't appear to say anything during the video.

By Thursday evening, Ken was declared dead.

As TMZ previously reported, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Raceland, Louisiana, after getting a call around 6:15 PM Thursday ... and Ken was dead when deputies arrived.

Ken was 33 and died on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Police have launched a death investigation ... and Captain Brennan Matherne told TMZ detectives have found no evidence of foul play so far, but they're not ruling anything out.

As we reported, Gypsy believes Ken may have died from an overdose because an unknown substance was allegedly found at the scene ... though she said he did not have a history of drug problems.