TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Bizarre Twist in Cornell Rape Scandal

The Cornell gang rape case just took another bizarre turn ... with accused fraternity brothers claiming the woman at the center of the case told them the group sex was consensual and even called it "normal in the medieval times."

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez are trading explosive allegations ... he claims she choked their son, while Halle calls the accusation "meritless" and is firing back with claims about his own allegedly violent behavior.

We also dive into a male escort accused of scamming a lonely New York City widow who fled to Dubai, Christa Pike's botched execution, and more.