Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Fiancé: Foul Play Not Yet Ruled Out In Ken Urker's Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiancé Ken Urker's death is under investigation by police in Louisiana ... and TMZ has learned that foul play has NOT been ruled out yet.

Captain Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... as of right now, detectives have not found any evidence of foul play, but they're still investigating and have not ruled out anything yet.

As we first reported ... the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Raceland, LA, after getting an emergency call Thursday night. Upon arrival, officers found Ken dead and then launched a death investigation.

As you know ... Ken and Gypsy got engaged while Gypsy was serving her prison sentence for her role in conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee. The two then broke up, and Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson, but she later split from Ryan shortly after she was released from prison and then got back with Ken.

Ken and Gypsy had a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker who was born in December 2024.

Gypsy was, of course, shocked by the news of Ken's death, releasing a statement saying she believes he died of an overdose because an unknown substance was allegedly found at the scene.

She also said Ken did not have drug issues, calling him a responsible person who was intentional about being a father and partner.