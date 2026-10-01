Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out After Former Fiancé Ken Urker's Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard claims her late baby daddy Ken Urker was the victim of "relentless cyberbullying" ... before his death.

Gypsy tells TMZ ... "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved."

She adds he "will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."

Gypsy said Ken endured an "unimaginable level of public scrutiny" and "relentless cyberbullying" on social media ... adding the "cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure."

Gypsy said she believes the weight of the scrutiny and harassment had a "profound impact" on her ex-fiancé.

Gypsy said Ken was an amazing father to their daughter, Aurora, and "will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him," she added.

Ken and Gypsy met through a penpal program while she was serving time behind bars for her role in her mother's death. He proposed during a prison visit in Oct 2018.

The couple split shortly after and she started dating Ryan Anderson, who she later married before her prison release ... however she later split with Ryan and rekindled her romance with Ken once she was out of prison.

Gypsy asked for privacy for her and her family.