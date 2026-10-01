Accused Cornell Frat Bros Reportedly Sent Snapchat Pic of Jane Doe on Night of Alleged Gang Rape

The fraternity brothers accused of gang raping a woman at a 2024 party not only exchanged graphic messages about her ... they also allegedly sent around a photo ... according to a new report.

CNN obtained images of the Snapchat chain, titled "Chi Phi Actives," which allegedly show a photo of Jane Doe in a room at the fraternity house while messages were being exchanged.

Additional messages reportedly include one member writing "laying rn," while others asked, "are you guys at least naked?" and said, "Like you can walk in and whip it out rn."

A source close to the case told CNN the Snapchat messages raise questions about whether additional photos or videos could have been recovered if a more thorough criminal investigation had been conducted.

As we reported ... Doe filed a civil lawsuit last month against Cornell, Chi Phi and seven fraternity members, alleging she was pressured to take drugs including ketamine before being sexually assaulted by multiple men at the fraternity house in October 2024.

The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office initially declined to file criminal charges after reviewing the case. Prosecutors reopened the investigation last week after reviewing the allegations and evidence included in Doe's lawsuit.

Doe's attorney has accused investigators of failing to fully pursue evidence and witnesses. The D.A. has claimed the allegations in the civil complaint differed significantly from Doe’s original statement to police.