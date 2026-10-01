Donald Trump Calls Cornell 'Fine School' Amid Alleged Gang Rape Scandal

President Trump is giving Cornell the benefit of the doubt as the University deals with serious gang rape allegations ... and maybe it's one Ivy Leaguer looking out for another.

Trump -- a University of Pennsylvania grad -- was asked by reporters Thursday whether Cornell has done enough to investigate a former student's claim that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cornell frat bros.

POTUS replied ... "Well, I don't know that much about it, but I think Cornell's a fine school and I'm sure they'll do what's right."

His comments come almost a year after the Trump administration reached a $60 million agreement with Cornell that restored federal funding and ended pending federal investigations into the university.

As TMZ has reported, seven Cornell Chi Phi fraternity members are accused in a civil lawsuit of drugging and gang-raping a 20-year-old student in 2024 ... and one of the accused allegedly sent a message about "free p***y" in a Snapchat group chat.

The Tompkins County D.A. has since reopened the criminal investigation and plans to present the case to a grand jury ... while Cornell says its own Title IX investigation resulted in suspensions, expulsions, and other punishment.

So, while Cornell is facing plenty of heat over how it handled the case ... Trump isn't piling on.

Play video content Video: Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says Cornell Failed Alleged Gang Rape Victim TMZ DC