Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says Alma Mater Cornell Failed Alleged Gang Rape Victim

Play video content Video: Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says Cornell Failed Alleged Gang Rape Victim TMZ DC

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Cornell alum, says her alma mater needs to "step up" in the alleged gang rape case ... and stop treating accountability like an afterthought ... because they've so far failed to protect women.

Jacob caught up with the senator from Michigan on Capitol Hill Wednesday ... and she told him Cornell should have taken the allegations seriously from the jump.

Slotkin said universities have plenty of ways to take action and hold students accountable while a legal case plays out -- suspensions, expulsions, indefinite suspensions -- and made clear she doesn't consider writing an essay much of a punishment.

Worth noting, Cornell denies that the punishments were minimal.

Slotkin's comments come as the case gets even messier ... as TMZ reported, a newly surfaced transcript shows the alleged victim told Cornell campus police in 2024, "I can say with 100% confidence I was raped."

Tompkins County D.A. Matthew Van Houten says his office never received that full statement. To date, no criminal charges have been filed.

Slotkin told us she doesn't know all the details there ... but says the alleged fraternity Snapchat chain alone should have been a big red flag for Cornell brass.

She doesn't need all the facts on this case to be considered a bit of an expert in this arena.

Slotkin also pointed to Michigan State and the Larry Nassar scandal ... saying she represents a state and a university that knows what happens "when institutions fail women."

She had some love for Cornell's student journalists, who have been all over this story for two years ... saying, "Kudos to the student paper for figuring this out."