Cornell Alleged Gang Rape: DA Says Cops Didn't Share 'I Was Raped' Statement

A shocking twist in the Cornell rape investigation ... the DA says campus police never forwarded the alleged victim's full statement, which reportedly included her statement, "I can say with 100% confidence, I was raped."

CBS News obtained the transcript of Jane Doe's interview with the Cornell Campus Police during its investigation in November, 2024. During the interview, she also says at some point she was "completely and totally incapacitated."

Tompkins County DA Matthew Van Houten says he never saw the full transcript of her 2-day interview with Campus Police ... he only saw the results of the investigation, which included a summary in which campus cops say she told them the encounter with the fraternity members was voluntary, conscious and consensual.

The upshot ... if the DA's version is accurate, it would appear Campus Police hid the top line from prosecutors -- her claim she was raped.

The DA told CBS News, "If she had said those words, we certainly would want to have explored that more. Like I said, that wasn't provided to me." That said, the DA never asked to interview Jane Doe.