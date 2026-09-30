Israel-Bound Flight: Insane Videos Show Chaos On Plane Diverted to Saudi Arabia During Possible Terror Attack

An Israeli-bound commercial flight was sent into chaos Wednesday morning when two pilots got into a violent confrontation during what officials are calling a "terror attack attempt."

The madness unfolded at 1:20 AM Eastern Time when the Flydubai jet -- flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv -- had to be diverted to Saudi Arabia due to the "violent incident" occurring inside the cockpit, according to CNN, citing Israeli officials.

Play video content Video: Footage From Israel-Bound Flight Shows Chaos in Cockpit X/@AmichaiStein1

CNN said the plane then took a precipitous drop of 17,400 feet in nearly 2 minutes.

A Flydubai passenger told Fox News ... the copilot allegedly stabbed the captain, who then fell onto the controls, causing the plane's sharp drop.

The Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, received a distress call from the aircraft at 1:44 AM ET, requesting clearance for an emergency landing.

BREAKING: A flight bound for Israel makes an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a midair cockpit incident triggers fears of a possible hijacking and prompts Israel to scramble fighter jets.



One passenger tells Fox they believe the co-pilot stabbed the captain, who then fell… pic.twitter.com/RT08hQ9ePG @FoxNews

About an hour later, the plane touched down safely on a runway after the airport announced a state of emergency.

CNN said the captain and copilot were rushed to a hospital, where they were being treated for injuries, while passengers received treatment in the airport terminal. The outlet reports, citing two Israeli officials, that one of the pilots was from Oman ... an independent Arab country that doesn't have diplomatic relations with Israel.