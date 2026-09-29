Read Clavicular's Alleged Texts With Sexual Assault Accuser: You Wouldn't Know Looksmax Without Me

Clavicular is using alleged texts sent by his alleged rape accuser to defend himself in court ... TMZ has learned.

The influencer submitted a series of alleged messages sent by Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who claims the Looksmaxxing content creator assaulted her in May 2025. She also claims he injected a drug named Aqualyx into her face and provided her with alcohol while she was underage.

The influencer was charged in Massachusetts with rape after Aleksandra filed a civil lawsuit in Florida.

In the lawsuit, Clav submitted exhibits of the alleged texts that appear to show Aleksandra reaching out to him to hang out. In one alleged text, dated November 2025, the she asks him, "Are we running the second round of Aqualx in the future" to which Clavicular said, "yes."

Another alleged text from Aleksandra read, "Mm you didn't rlly help me besides aqulx ngl" …prompting Clavicular to write back, "U literally wouldn't know what looksmax or peptides were without me."