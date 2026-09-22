Clavicular's Alleged Rape Victim Told Police His Mom, Grandma Were Home During Assault

The woman who called the police to report that Clavicular raped her claims the influencer's mother and grandmother were inside the home when the alleged assault happened, TMZ has learned.

According to the Chatham Police Department Report, the alleged victim called cops on June 4, 2026, to report a May 23, 2025 incident.

The alleged victim claims she met Clavicular on social media, and it "evolved into her being paid to do Looksmaxxing videos." She said he invited her over to his home in Massachusetts, and she arrived around 5 PM, and his mom and grandma were inside.

She said Clavicular led her to his bedroom, where he was streaming. He said the influencer was aware she was 17, but he told her to say she was 18 on the stream.

The report said Clavicular also instructed the girl to say her cup of vodka was water on the stream.

The alleged victim said she felt peer pressure to drink … which included them taking shots that she described as being as big as a cup … which led to her getting drunk.

She said she fell asleep after a makeout session … but woke up to Clavicular having penetrative sex with her despite her not consenting.

Per the docs, she told police she didn't have "a chance to like check my feelings, I was just like was getting f***** when I woke up."

The report said the alleged victim did not receive a sexual assault forensic exam. She also told cops she told a friend about the incident but then claimed she didn't tell anyone the full story.

As TMZ first reported, Clavicular has yet to respond to the charges in court. The details of the criminal complaint seem to match the allegations brought in a civil lawsuit filed earlier this year.

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