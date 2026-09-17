Clavicular Says Lip Filler is Worst Plastic Surgery For Looksmaxxing

Play video content Video: Clavicular Says Lip Filler Is a Looksmaxxing No-Go TMZ.com

Clavicular's prescribing lookmaxxing advice for TMZ ... doling out tips and tricks to his viral trend with ... and dishing on the plastic surgery trend he just can't stand.

The streamer joined us in the office on Wednesday ... and he sat down for a wide-ranging chat with our own Charlie Neff for "The TMZ Podcast" ... taking us into his mind for his infamous rating system, which he says starts with the face.

Clav says he's a master of rating someone's attractiveness because he's got facial ratios down ... but, even if you don't, he says ya just need to look around to hone your rating skills.

As for what cosmetic surgery won't net a person a high rating, read Clav's lips ... filler does way more harm than good.

Clav says a quick shopping trip to Beverly Hills is a perfect example ... all the ladies look like they've been stung by bees. For all the women who paid top dollar for more lip volume, Clav's assessment has gotta sting.

Sounds like looksmaxxing is multigenerational ... because Clav if becomes a father, he would have no qualms about his own kids maxing out their looks.

Do yourself a favor, head on over to our YouTube and engage in some viewmaxxing ... Clav even gives our reporter, Charlie, a rating.