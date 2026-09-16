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Clavicular and Lily Snyder Split After Giving Relationship a Second Chance

Clavicular Split-Maxxing From Lily Snyder

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SINGLE-MAXXING???
Video: Clavicular and Lily Snyder Break Up Again After Attempting to Rekindle Their Relationship
TMZ.com

Clavicular and his girlfriend, Lily Snyder, have officially called it quits -- AGAIN ... TMZ has learned.

Clav sat down Wednesday with our own Charlie Neff on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and when she asked about all that recent baby talk with Lily, Clav's immediate reaction said it all before he verbally confirmed the two are no longer an item.

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The on-again, off-again couple parted ways just weeks after giving their relationship one more try ... obviously, it didn't stick ... and it looks like she's a sore subject.

Before the split, Clav and Lily chatted quite openly about having kids together ... and not down the line or in the future, but imminently ... or so it seemed.

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CLAV JR. INCOMING???
Video: Clavicular Reveals He and His Girlfriend Are Trying For a Baby
Kick/@clavicular

Clav and Lily sat down with his ex Woah Vicky in August ... and the streamer made it all too clear -- they were banging so much that he felt a child was bound to be on the way soon.

Of course, this isn't the first time the exes broke up.

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Getty Composite

Clav and Lily previously parted ways during a livestream -- they met on a stream in April -- back in July ... though they tried to work through their issues and briefly stayed together.

Time will tell if they'll become the next generation's Ross and Rachel with their "will they or won't they" relationship ... but neither of them should have an issue finding a date.

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