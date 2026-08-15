Clavicular Says He & His Girlfriend Want to Have a Baby

Play video content Video: Clavicular Kick/@clavicular

Clavicular says he and his girlfriend are working on having a kid ... telling his ex Woah Vicky they're going to pound town daily.

The streamer and his better half -- Lily Snyder -- sat down with Vicky, with whom Clavicular had a short fling, to dicuss their relationship issues on Kick ... and their plans for the future apparently include a baby.

Check out the clip ... Clav says the pair went and had Lily's birth control removed -- and, though he says he hasn't taken any testosterone yet like he plans, it does seem like they're already taking steps to get her knocked up.

For instance, Clavicular says the two have been banging on the daily ... so it could happen anytime. That said, Lily insists the pair aren't necessarily trying to have a kid by scheduling they're sex.

Woah Vicky also asked them if they feel they have any serious relationship issues ... and the pair say they often run into issues caused by outside forces -- watch the vid all the way through to hear all about it.

We told you this conversation was coming ... Clavicular's rep told us the duo had hit some bumps in the road as he's blown up on the internet -- with issues like flirting and balancing work with their relationship coming up.

As for why they went to Vicky ... we're told Clav felt she'd be unbiased -- and Lily trusts her because she and Clavicular never did the deed.

Lily barges into the bathroom crying and desperately begs Clavicular not to leave after their livestream breakup 💔



"I would kill for you."

"You can't be serious." pic.twitter.com/AgQjtQYthh @KickDailyyy

Clav and Lily famously broke up on a live stream last month ... though clearly they're trying to work things out.