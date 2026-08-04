Clavicular Won't Face Charges For Allegedly Encouraging Women To Fight

Clavicular is no longer facing criminal prosecution in connection with a fight at a short-term rental in Florida ... because prosecutors dropped the charges.

As we previously reported, the popular and controversial influencer and streamer found himself in legal trouble after he allegedly encouraged a physical fight between two women -- and shared a video of the February confrontation for clicks.

Clavicular -- government name Braden Eric Peters -- was arrested in March on a warrant out of Osceola County and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge.

According to court documents cited by local news outlets ... prosecutors dismissed the case because they couldn't prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said detectives determined Clavicular "instigated" a fight between two women and posted it on social media to "exploit" them ... but it sounds like prosecutors weren't so confident.