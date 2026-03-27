Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Allegedly Instigating Fight Between Women, for Content

We're Arresting You 'Cause You Got Women To Fight

"Looksmaxxing" streamer Clavicular is jailmaxxing in Florida because law enforcement says he instigated a fight between two women on his stream.

Clavicular -- government name Braden Eric Peters -- was arrested Thursday on a warrant out of Osceola County and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge ... and we've got new details on the reason behind the arrest.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies responded to a call for an alleged battery at an Airbnb near Kissimmee on Feb. 2 and were met by a 19-year-old woman who told deputies she had been battered by 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz during a physical altercation inside a residence rented by Clavicular.

OCSD says detectives determined Clavicular "instigated the fight" between the two women and posted it on social media to "exploit" them.

Clavicular's girlfriend Violet just attacked famous TikTok star Jenny Popach on stream for flirting with Clav 👀 pic.twitter.com/ivyRZB0Vbj @Kick_Champ

According to the sheriff, neither Clavicular nor Violet -- who is reportedly his girlfriend -- came out of the Airbnb to talk to deputies about the alleged incident.

OCSD says detectives reviewed videos and talked with witnesses before completing their investigation, and a warrant was issued for Clavicular for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery.

We're told a warrant was also issued for Violet for misdemeanor battery.

As we reported ... Clavicular was booked into the Broward County Jail after cops caught up to him in Fort Lauderdale.