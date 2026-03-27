'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in Florida

'Looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular is now jailmaxxing in Florida ... after getting arrested for battery in Fort Lauderdale.

According to jail records, Clavicular -- real name Braden Eric Peters -- was arrested Thursday night on a warrant out of Osceola County and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge.

The 20-year-old posed for a stone-faced mugshot ... staring blankly into the camera. Records list him at 6'1", 170 pounds ... with a bond set at $1,000.

Earlier in the day, Clavicular was seen on social media cruising through the Florida Everglades on an airboat when his group came across a dead alligator floating in the water … and he pulled out a handgun and fired off a bunch of shots.

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Clav was hosting his popular Kick stream Thursday night … when the feed suddenly cut out -- and once the stream came back online, he was nowhere to be found.

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He had a couple more weeks to go for his 30-day marathon stream, but one of his buddies hopped on camera to announce the marathon was ending early. It appears pulling the plug on the operation was a result of the arrest.