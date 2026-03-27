'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in Florida
Clavicular Busted for Battery in Florida
'Looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular is now jailmaxxing in Florida ... after getting arrested for battery in Fort Lauderdale.
According to jail records, Clavicular -- real name Braden Eric Peters -- was arrested Thursday night on a warrant out of Osceola County and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge.
The 20-year-old posed for a stone-faced mugshot ... staring blankly into the camera. Records list him at 6'1", 170 pounds ... with a bond set at $1,000.
Earlier in the day, Clavicular was seen on social media cruising through the Florida Everglades on an airboat when his group came across a dead alligator floating in the water … and he pulled out a handgun and fired off a bunch of shots.
Clav was hosting his popular Kick stream Thursday night … when the feed suddenly cut out -- and once the stream came back online, he was nowhere to be found.
He had a couple more weeks to go for his 30-day marathon stream, but one of his buddies hopped on camera to announce the marathon was ending early. It appears pulling the plug on the operation was a result of the arrest.
Stay tuned ...