Family Dog Fights Off Vicious Backyard Gator Attack in Florida, Despite Injuries

A family dog had the scare of a lifetime -- yanked into an alligator’s jaws right from his Florida backyard -- and while he somehow made it out alive, his injuries are nothing short of brutal.

The pics are rough -- the German Shepherd named Zeus suffered a fractured jaw and deep puncture wounds ... he had his jaw realigned and wired shut by a veterinarian, all after he broke free from the gator that busted through the backyard fence in Wesley Chapel, near Tampa, and dragged him to a nearby pond.

Zeus’ owner, Susan Alkhatib, told WFLA it all unfolded in a blur last week -- the whole family rushed outside to watch in horror as the gator thrashed around with Zeus' head locked in its jaws.

Miraculously, Zeus managed to fight the gator off and started swimming to safety -- but after everything he'd been through, he got exhausted halfway. That’s when Susan’s mom waded right into the pond and pulled their torn-up pup out herself.

They rushed Zeus to the emergency vet for life-saving surgery -- and now the tough little warrior is on the mend.