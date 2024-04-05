Pit Bull Mauling Victim Died from Blood Loss, Exhaustion After Dog Attack

The man who died after a pit bull attack at his home suffered a slow and painful final few minutes of life after getting mauled by his own canines ... this according to officials.

The autopsy report for Dominic Cooper is in -- and per the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office ... the man ended up dying as a result of blood loss and physical exhaustion, which the M.E. notes was directly related to the injuries he sustained in the mauling.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Cooper's pit bulls turned on him one evening at around 7 PM ... with multiple dogs starting to bite him, which they say lasted 5-6 minutes.

Once Cooper was able to finally get away from the dogs, he secured himself in an empty kennel ... but in the end, that's where he died and where his body was found the next day.

Fox 11 Los Angeles

The M.E. notes all of this was captured on surveillance video taken at the home ... and they say once he was in the kennel, he appeared incredibly lethargic -- although they do say he continued to move around for another 12 to 13 minutes before he finally went still.

In terms of the wounds Cooper endured ... they sound brutal. The M.E. says he suffered multiple bite marks -- including on his legs, feet and his upper extremities as well. The bites were deep too ... with the M.E. citing them as between 1/4 and 3/4 inches in depth.

The M.E. does say that none of Cooper's major blood vessels or internal organs were pierced, but he bled out nonetheless. As we reported ... all thirteen of the dogs were intercepted by Animal Control -- and they were all eventually euthanized.

Cooper was only 35.