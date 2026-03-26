'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Opens Fire on Dead Alligator, on Video

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"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular unloaded a clip on a dead alligator in a Florida swamp ... and it's all on video.

The streamer was cruising through the Florida Everglades on an airboat when his group came upon a dead gator floating in the water ... and Claviuclar pulled out a handgun and squeezed off a bunch of shots.

Hard to tell if Clavicular is a good shot, even from close range ... there wasn't a lot of blood in the murky water and there were a lot of splashes from the bullets hitting the water.

In any event, Clavicular -- a dedicated Kick streamer whose real name is Braden Peters-- declared, "Hey, I think it's dead" after shooting up the dead reptile.

Clavicular's been steaming live for about 2 weeks as part of his 30-day marathon stream, and this is one way he's passing the time.