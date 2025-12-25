Streamer Seemingly Runs Over Person on Live, Banned from Platform

Play video content Kick/clavicular

Things went sideways fast for streamer Clavicular 'cause he’s now been kicked off the streaming platform "Kick" ... after a wild Christmas Eve livestream appeared to show him running over someone with his car.

The chaotic incident unfolded during a live broadcast on December 24th, where viewers watched Clavicular -- real name Braden Peters -- as he hits the gas while someone is laying on top of his windshield ... one passenger freaks out while the other asks, "Is he dead? Hopefully."

Shortly after clips went viral, Kick moved fast -- removing the streamer from the platform entirely. Kick has not publicly detailed what policy was violated, but the ban comes amid mounting backlash and questions over how the livestream was allowed to continue in the first place.

Braden's only response to the incident so far is an AI image of him in his Cybertruck running over the individual with the caption, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes" ... he has not publicly addressed the allegations or the ban otherwise.

It’s unclear whether anyone was seriously injured, and authorities have not yet confirmed if an investigation is underway.