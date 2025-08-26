Out-of-Control Driver Slams Into Crowd in L.A. Street Takeover, on Video
An out-of-control driver doing donuts slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at high speed, sending people flying into the air ... and it was all caught on video.
The insanity all went down early Monday morning at an illegal L.A. "street takeover" as the large crowd looked on ... the rapidly reversing car jumped a curb at a Compton intersection and smashed into several people standing nearby -- audible gasps are heard in the video as witnesses rush over to check if anyone’s hurt in the chaotic scene at about 2 AM, KTLA-TV reports.
An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said deputies didn’t respond to this exact scene, but were called to a street takeover about three miles away at around the same time.
It was unclear if anyone was seriously injured in the incident ... by the time deputies arrived at that event, the crowd had already scattered.