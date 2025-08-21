'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh Behind Wheel, Issued Tickets After Car Crash

"Nip/Tuck" star Dylan Walsh may be in some legal hot water after being involved in a terrifying car crash with his family.

The Rumson Police Department tells TMZ ... Charles D. Walsh -- Dylan's real name -- was the person operating the 2022 Ford Explorer that slammed through one utility pole before crashing into another one.

Police say Dylan "was subsequently issued several motor vehicle summonses" after 2 passengers in the car were transported to a medical center with complaints of pain.

Cops still aren't saying what specific infractions he was cited for after the accident.

Photos of the crash -- obtained by TMZ -- show the wrecked SUV after it came to a stop next to the utility pole with its airbags deployed.

TMZ broke the story ... cops say the actor and his family were riding in New Jersey this past weekend when their car, heading northbound, suddenly veered into the southbound lane and crashed into the pole.