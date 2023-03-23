Actor Dylan Walsh's Son Saves Drowning Driver After Car Careens Into Harbor

Play video content J.J. Farley/Baltimore Banner

The sous chef son of actor Dylan Walsh cooked up a wild water rescue for people at a Maryland tourist site after a car plunged into the harbor ... and the drama was all caught on video.

Thomas Walsh left a meeting with his boss at Phillips Seafood on Wednesday afternoon when he came across a group of people freaked out about what they had just seen -- a car had careened into the water at Baltimore's Inner Harbor and the driver was stuck inside.

Well, that's all Tom had to see as he dove into the water to save the motorist as The Baltimore Banner reported.

Check out the footage, posted Wednesday on Instagram, showing Tom punching the passenger side window of the car and kicking in the windshield. Tom pulled the driver out through the windshield and swam with him to the edge of the pier. Tom then hoisted the man into the waiting arms of people on the pier before he, too, was helped to safety.

Emergency Service personnel later fished the car out of the water with the help of a tow truck.