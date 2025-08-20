'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh & Family Members in Serious Car Crash in N.J.

Dylan Walsh -- best known for his role as Dr. Sean McNamara on "Nip/Tuck" -- was involved in a serious car crash with his family over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday, August 17th, while Walsh and four other passengers were riding in a 2022 Ford Explorer in New Jersey.

According to the Rumson Police Department ... the vehicle was heading northbound when it suddenly veered into the southbound lane.

Walsh's car then smashed into a utility pole and kept moving ... before colliding with and damaging another utility pole.

Police say two of the five people in the SUV were taken to a medical center with complaints of pain. It's unclear who needed treatment -- or who was behind the wheel.

The actor's rep tells TMZ ... "Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care."