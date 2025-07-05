Julian McMahon's Death Draws Huge Response From Hollywood

Julian McMahon's tragic passing shocked Hollywood ... and stars like Nicolas Cage, Rose McGowan, Kelly Carlson and more are paying tribute to him.

Shortly after Julian's passing, Cage released a statement to Deadline to discuss his costar -- the two worked together on the new movie "The Surfer" and appeared together at SXSW in Texas in March -- calling him "the most talented of actors."

McMahon's ex-wife, Brooke Burns -- who has starred in projects like "Baywatch" and "Shallow Hal" -- shared a photo of Julian and their daughter Madison in honor of his passing.

Several of Julian's "Charmed" costars remembered him on social media, too ... with Rose sharing a fan's art of him to her Instagram story. She called him a "force of brilliance" and said she was praying for comfort for his family during this trying time.

McMahon played Alyssa Milano's husband on "Charmed" ... but, she says he was more than just a TV husband -- he was also a dear friend who had no issue confronting a person with uncomfortable truths.

Julian's "Nip/Tuck" costars Dylan Walsh and Kelly Carlson, "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf, "Fantastic Four" stars Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis and many more also shared their love for JM in the aftermath of his death.

McMahon's wife, Kelly, told Deadline her husband died after a battle with cancer ... and released a statement which read -- in part -- "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

He was 56.