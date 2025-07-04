'Fantastic Four' Actor Julian McMahon Dead at 56

Actor Julian McMahon has died ... this according to a report from Deadline.

The actor passed away Wednesday after a battle with cancer his wife, Kelly, told the outlet.

Kelly released a statement which read, in part, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

She's also asking for privacy for their family during this difficult time.

Julian got his start with a series of small parts in TV shows and movies during the 1990s -- like "Will & Grace" and "G.P." -- before landing a main role during the middle seasons of the hit show "Charmed."

He appeared on 47 episodes of the show as Cole Turner who was Alyssa Milano's character's husband during his run on the show.

Julian starred as villainous Victor von Doom in two 'Fantastic Four' movies ... and later had a starring role in the show "Nip/Tuck." McMahon was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role on the latter project.

McMahon's other credits include ... "FBI," "Runaways," "Hunters," and more. In his last role on "The Residence" he played the Australian Prime Minister, an especially personal role given his dad -- Billy McMahon -- was the actual Australian PM from March 1971 to December 1972.

Julian was 56.