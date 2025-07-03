'Star Wars' Actor Kenneth Colley Dead At 87

'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley, who played an Imperial officer in command of Darth Vader's ship in the hit movie franchise, is dead.

Ken died peacefully in his home Monday after contracting COVID and developing pneumonia ... according to his agent, Julian Owen.

He famously played Admiral Piett in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."

His agent is remembering him as "one of our finest actors with a career spanning 60 years."

Ken was admitted to a hospital with an arm injury suffered in a fall, but he quickly contracted COVID ... his agent says.

We're told Ken was surrounded by friends when he died at his Ashford, Kent home.

Ken reprised his role as Admiral Piett in the 2012 animated Lego flick, "Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out" ... and he went to 'Star Wars' conventions all over the world.

In addition to his work in the 'Star Wars' franchise, Ken acted in movies, TV shows and plays ... he had gigs in several Ken Russell movies, on Clint Eastwood's "Firefox" and he played Jesus in 1979's "Monty Python's Life of Brian."

Ken's agent also said he loved his garden, collected art and had a passion for fast cars.

He was 87.