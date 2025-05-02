'Star Wars' Rebel Pilot Helmet Expected to Sell for Six Figures at Auction

'Star Wars' fans are standing by, just like their favorite rebel pilots -- 'cause a big ticket item from the franchise is hitting the auction block ... but, you'll need a whole bunch of Galactic Credits to pick up this one.

A rebel pilot helmet used during the filming of 'The Empire Strikes Back' has been added to the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, taking place in September.

Propstore -- a trusted name in the memorabilia game -- is selling this custom-made helmet used during the Rebel Alliance's battle against the Empire on the ice planet Hoth.

Oscar-winning costume designer John Mollo designed the helmet, which is in its original, unrestored condition. It's one of just two helmets with the original liner still intact ... so, it's expected to make a splash in its first public auction in a quarter-century.

Experts expect this helmet to go for between $200K–$400K ... enough money to pay off all of Han Solo's debts to Jabba the Hutt!

Propstore's gotten lucky with 'Star Wars' items recently ... selling Chewbacca's iconic weapon, the Bowcaster, for $768K ... and Luke Skywalker's Battle of Yavin medal for $378K.

Like we said, the auction is still a few months away ... so interested megafans still have time to find a little extra scratch and improve their chances.