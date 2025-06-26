'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Richard Hurst Dead at 79

Richard Hurst — best known as Deputy Cletus Hogg on "The Dukes of Hazzard" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

His first wife, Candace Kaniecki, tells TMZ … Rick passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles. She says his death was unexpected and at this time, his cause of death is unclear.

Rick was scheduled to make an appearance at Cooter’s Place, Pigeon Forge in Tennessee on July 3rd. On Thursday morning, the museum said on Facebook due to unforeseen circumstances Rick was unable to appear and they would reschedule.

Fans of classic TV series will remember Rick’s role as Boss Hogg's cousin on "The Dukes of Hazzard," a role he first played in the late '70s and reprised throughout the 80s.

Rick racked up a long list of TV and film credits, appearing in shows like "Sanford and Son," "The Partridge Family," "MASH*," "Gunsmoke," and "The Bob Newhart Show." On the big screen, he popped up in classics like "The Cat from Outer Space" and "History of the World: Part I."

His son, actor Ryan Hurst, is best known for his roles in "Sons of Anarchy" and "Remember the Titans."

Rick was 79.