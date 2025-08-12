NASCAR's Connor Zilisch Jokes About Losing 'Aura' After Fall, Broken Collarbone

After his viral tumble set the internet ablaze following his big NASCAR Xfinity Series win on Saturday ... Connor Zilisch is now able to look back on the moment and laugh, saying, "It's gonna be tough to make a comeback from generational aura debt."

Zilisch made the self-depricating comment Monday night on X, saying now that he knows everything will be alright, he can poke fun at himself for his mishap in victory lane ... which resulted in him breaking his collarbone.

Now that I know I’ll be alright, it’s gonna be tough to make a comeback from this generational aura debt. Dang, at least I won😂 https://t.co/pPndMH6Cor — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) August 12, 2025 @ConnorZilisch

"At least I won," he wrote. Good point.

While he's smiling now, it was no laughing matter at Watkins Glen this weekend.

As you've probably seen, Zilisch was celebrating his sixth Xfinity Series win of 2025 ... when the 19-year-old lost his balance while standing on his car, sending him crashing to the ground, landing directly on his shoulder/neck/head area in a very scary moment.

Later that day, he let fans know that despite how bad it looked, the collarbone was the only thing damaged.

"Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse."

Connor even appeared at the track Sunday to catch some racing action -- while rocking a new sling. He was asked if there was any chance he could return to action next Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

"I've got a little motivation from Shane, my teammate," Zilisch said. "He had a plate put in and raced the weekend after. So I don't know if I will be that quick, but hopefully my young bones will heal fast and I'll be able to get back in it as soon as possible."