Kyle Larson Says Competition Between NASCAR, F1, IndyCar 'Would Be Great TV'

Ever imagine what it would be like to see the top talent in NASCAR, F1 and IndyCar join forces for an epic competition?? Kyle Larson tells TMZ Sports he'd LOVE to see it to happen ... 'cause it would be a must-watch spectacle for all racing fans!!

The Hendrick Motorsports driver zoomed by the TMZ offices this week for a sit-down with Lucas Widman ... and he weighed in on the idea of putting the best from all major organizations together to determine the true "best driver."

"Dude, it would be awesome," Larson said. "It would be so cool if you could ever get myself, Max [Verstappen], or whoever the greatest racecar drivers of their discipline together to try and somehow figure out who may be the best, I think it would make for great TV."

32-year-old Larson -- the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion -- got real about the possibility, though ... admitting it would take a ton of work AND money to pull it off.

"It would be challenging and difficult to truly ever show what is the greatest driver ... but if you could somehow figure that out and figure that format out, it would be awesome and I think fans would really get into it."

Of course, the "best driver" debate has been a hot topic ... as Larson previously said he felt he was the best "all-around" competitor in motorsports. Fans of Verstappen, a four-time Formula One champ with Red Bull, took issue with it ... thinking Larson was saying he'd be a better F1 driver.

Larson explained that's NOT what he was saying at all ... and felt his words were taken out of context.

