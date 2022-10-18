NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Apologizes For On-Track Altercation ... With Kyle Larson

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace is apologizing to Kyle Larson for forcefully shoving the former champ during an on-track altercation at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday -- saying he simply lost his cool.

The quarrel happened during the NASCAR Cup Series race -- after Wallace intentionally crashed his Toyota into Larson's No. 5 Camaro ZL1 as retaliation for brushing him into the wall when the two drivers were side by side.

Wallace's rage continued after the cars finally came to a stop off the track ... the 29-year-old driver went straight for Larson, and shoved him numerous times before walking away.

TONIGHT ON MOTORMOUTHS.



Steve, Nate & Jeff discuss Joey Logano's win &, of course, Bubba Wallace & Kyle Larson.



6P ET, @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/cZQAQ3xs4a — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 17, 2022 @NASCARonNBC

After taking a day to cool off, the 23Xi Racing driver realized he was wrong and issued an apology on Monday.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," Wallace said on social media.

"I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration."

Wallace added, "Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car."

Wallace -- who signed with Michael Jordan's NASCAR team in 2020 -- says his actions do not reflect 23XI Racing or any of his partners ... and vows to do better.

"You live and learn," Wallace said, "and I intend to learn from this."