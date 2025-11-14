Baltimore Police SUV Nearly Runs Man Down on Street on Video, Cop Arrested

Play video content Slick Brown via Storyful

A Baltimore Police Department officer has been charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say he tried to run over a man with his vehicle while on duty ... and the incident was caught on video.

Robert A. Parks turned himself in Wednesday morning ... and he's been charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, reckless driving, and misconduct in office.

In the video recorded by a bystander, Officer Parks is having a discussion with a man on the street who begins to walk away from him down an alleyway ... and Parks then jumps in his police SUV and speeds off after him.

The man runs into a grassy area off the alleyway ... where Parks follows him -- appearing to clip him with the vehicle in the process. The man Parks is chasing starts sprinting down the street, and the SUV drives up on the sidewalk after him.

Ultimately, Parks stops his car and hops out to grab the guy and the video cuts off.

According to Baltimore's WBFF-TV, prosecutors claim Parks told a group of guys "to take a lap" -- basically to stop loitering in an area -- which they then did. While they were walking away, Parks allegedly tried to stop one of the men, who just kept on walking ... which prosecutors say set off the suspended cop. The incident took place the afternoon of October 27.