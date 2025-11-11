Bloody Brawl Erupts at Turning Point USA Event at UC Berkeley, on Video

Things got wild at UC Berkeley Monday when a brawl erupted at a Turning Point USA event, with fists flying and blood flowing on camera.

Check out one clip making the rounds -- a keffiyeh-clad protester went toe-to-toe with a man selling merchandise at a tour stop held by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA last night. The guy hawking "Freedom" memorial tees ended up with blood gushing from his nose like a busted faucet.

FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the "This Is The Turning Point" campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025 @FrontlinesTPUSA

It’s not clear who threw the first punch, but things escalated fast -- cops rushed in to break it up, struggling to pull the two men apart ... with one officer even using a bike as a makeshift barrier.

Both guys were eventually separated, cuffed, and led away by police.