Bloody Brawl Erupts at Turning Point USA Event at UC Berkeley, on Video
UC Berkeley Brawl Breaks Out at Final Turning Point USA Tour Stop
Things got wild at UC Berkeley Monday when a brawl erupted at a Turning Point USA event, with fists flying and blood flowing on camera.
Check out one clip making the rounds -- a keffiyeh-clad protester went toe-to-toe with a man selling merchandise at a tour stop held by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA last night. The guy hawking "Freedom" memorial tees ended up with blood gushing from his nose like a busted faucet.
FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the "This Is The Turning Point" campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov— FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025 @FrontlinesTPUSA
It’s not clear who threw the first punch, but things escalated fast -- cops rushed in to break it up, struggling to pull the two men apart ... with one officer even using a bike as a makeshift barrier.
Both guys were eventually separated, cuffed, and led away by police.
As you can imagine, cops were bracing for chaos -- decked out in shields and batons. KTVU Fox 2 San Francisco reports four people were arrested, including the 2 brawlers. Hundreds of people were at Monday night's event, the final stop of TPUSA's campus-wide tour this year ... actor/comedian Rob Schneider was also in attendance, according to KTVU.