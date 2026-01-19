Tate Brothers Say They're Not Antisemites Despite Hanging With Nick Fuentes

Andrew and Tristan Tate are distancing themselves from backlash after they were seen partying while Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler” played ... making it clear they were not singing along, and they're denouncing antisemitism.

ICYMI ... the influencer bros were seen alongside Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Myron Gaines, and Clavicular on a party bus and later at a Miami nightclub as the controversial song blared in the background this weekend -- with members of the group singing along and even flashing Nazi salutes.

While Andrew and Tristan are not seen singing along in the footage, they do appear to be enjoying themselves -- with Tristian even bopping along in the party bus beforehand.

However, the brothers' attorney, Joseph McBride, tells TMZ ... "If anyone wants to be angry, that anger belongs with the people who chose to play it and the people who chose to sing it. What I can say without qualification is this. Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate did neither. If the club is looking for someone to blame, it should start by looking in the mirror."

He goes on to say ... "Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate condemn antisemitism and any glorification of Adolf Hitler. Free speech is not a license for hate. There is a clear line between expressing views and promoting hatred. Andrew and Tristan reject hatred in all its forms."

Given the Tate bros' rejection of antisemitism ... it raises questions about why they were socializing with known antisemites like Fuentes in the first place -- but their attorney insists the gathering "was not an endorsement of anyone's views," but rather a "defense of a principle."

McBride adds, "Andrew Tate is the litmus test for free speech on the internet," saying that's why other controversial influencers who "operate at the edge of protected speech" joined the brothers for a night out in Miami.