Andrew Tate Agrees to Court Order to Stay Away From Bri Stern for 3 Years

I Can't Go Near My Ex for 3 Years ...

Andrew Tate is being ordered to stay the hell away from the ex-girlfriend accusing him of sexual assault and abuse ... but the restrictions don't seem to bother him.

Lawyers for Andrew and his ex, model Bri Stern, were in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday where a judge signed a restraining order that bars Tate from contacting Stern or getting within 100 yards of her.

According to court docs, Andrew and Bri agreed to the terms of the restraining order, which will be in place for the next 3 years.

Thursday's order comes after Bri filed a police report in Beverly Hills back in March, claiming Andrew attacked her during sex.

Buzbee tells TMZ ... "The restraining order entered against Mr. Tate is for a period of three years which should be sufficient to take us through the conclusion of Ms. Stern's civil case. Mr. Tate currently resides abroad, but the Order ensures that Ms. Stern remains protected whenever Tate does return to the United States, whether for trial or otherwise."

Bri's attorney adds ... "I am chomping at the bit to try this case in front of a jury. This won’t go well for him."

Tate's attorney, Joseph D. McBride, tells TMZ ... "Mr. Tate made a strategic decision to stipulate to a temporary civil order without admissions of any kind. The Los Angeles District Attorney has already declined to prosecute, confirming there is no criminal case. This was not a loss, but a tactical move that spares everyone an unnecessary fight in a forum that no longer matters."