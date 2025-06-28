Andrew Tate Won't Be Charged in Connection to Bri Stern's Abuse Claims

Andrew Tate won't be charged in regard to the police report Bri Stern filed against him, alleging abusive behavior during a sexual encounter in March, TMZ can confirm.

The Los Angeles District Attorney tells us ... the case was declined due to insufficient evidence -- and Joseph McBride -- the defense attorney representing Tate -- says it's music to his ears.

We're told by McBride he and Tate cooperated fully with the investigation after Bri filed a police report alleging Tate continually choked her during sex despite telling him to stop.

TMZ previously obtained alleged text messages between the pair ... and the texts show the podcaster seemingly talking about hitting her in the context of sex.

McBride tells us he provided a "do-not-prosecute" packet to the D.A. ... giving all the reasons they shouldn't bring charges against Tate -- adding he made Andrew available for a deposition, answered all of their inquiries and more.

He says all this hard work paid off for Tate ... and, he says they will be doing the same in other jurisdictions where he's accused of wrongdoing.

McBride calls Stern's accusations meritless, noting ... "Tate’s foes have weaponized courts globally to attack him. We’re grateful the evidence clearly showed his innocence, sparing him an unjust indictment."

Sources connected to Bri tell us she was not informed of the DA’s decision.