Andrew Tate's Ex-GF Claims He Set Her Up, Trapped Her in Dubai for 6 Weeks

Andrew Tate set up his ex-girlfriend by filing a false police report against her in Dubai, leading to her being held in the Middle Eastern city for more than a month ... according to her new lawsuit.

Bri Stern claims Tate -- the controversial poster boy for toxic masculinity -- went to cops in Dubai back in June and accused her of publicly posting false statements about him ... which would be a crime under U.A.E. laws, meaning anyone under investigation can't leave the country.

This, according to Bri, was the setup or "honeypot trap," because as a model she travels to Dubai frequently ... something Tate knows very well. So, cut to September 27, when Bri indeed touched down in Dubai for work. She says everything was fine until she tried to leave on October 12.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, officials at the airport told Bri she was under investigation and she'd been slapped with a travel ban. She says police showed her the tweets she'd allegedly posted, bashing Tate ... but Bri says they're all fabricated BS.

Bottom line, police took her phone and for the next 6 weeks Bri was interrogated multiple times and unable to return to the United States. She says she even went to the U.S. Embassy, but was told they couldn't help her. Meanwhile, she started getting threatening DMs on social media saying, among other things, "Tate's gonna get you." According to the docs, she believes Tate's "minions" were doing the online harassing.

She says her fears were amped up when she saw reports Tate and his brother Tristan had arrived in Dubai. As we reported, Bri got a restraining order against Tate in September ... banning him from being near her, or contacting her in any way, for 3 years. If he were responsible for the harassing messages, that would be a violation of the order.

Bri's amended lawsuit, filed Wednesday by attorney Tony Buzbee, accuses Tate of false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress ... which is on top of the sexual assault allegation in the original lawsuit she filed earlier this year.

In the docs, Bri doesn't explain how she eventually got out of U.A.E. ... but says she returned home to Los Angeles around November 21.