Chase DeMoor Vows To Make Andrew Tate Haters Happy In Boxing Match

Chase DeMoor is looking to wipe the floor with Andrew Tate on December 20 ... not only for boxing respect -- but also to satisfy all the people who hate his opponent's guts.

TMZ Sports caught up with the reality TV star and Misfits Heavyweight champ outside Brickhouse Boxing Club on Friday ... and chopped it up about going up against the polarizing personality/former kickboxing champ.

Long story short ... DeMoor wants to make him pay.

"I have a huge girl audience, a lot of people hate this man," DeMoor said fresh off training for the bout. "If there's one thing about me is like, I'm gonna be the judge, juror and executioner come December 20th, and he's gonna have to answer for everything he's done and I'm gonna knock him out in front of the world."

Tate is wildly popular ... but has been accused of harboring misogynistic beliefs. He's also faced allegations of serious crimes like rape, human trafficking and assault -- which he has adamantly denied (and he's never been convicted).

🚨 BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been announced to be the new CEO of Misfits.



He will be fighting the Misfits Heavyweight Champion Chase DeMoor on December 20th in Dubai 🇦🇪



Former CEO KSI has been relinquishing from his position vis board of directors.



🎥 @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/jEx3b7q6f3 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 30, 2025 @Home_of_Fight

Tate was recently announced as the new CEO of Misfits Boxing ... and DeMoor claims KSI personally called him and asked him to handle business against the guy who took his job.

So it'll be a twofer for DeMoor -- not only will he put Tate in his place, but he'll also help his boy out.

"He's gonna be punished. They're sending me in there, I'm the greatest to do this -- especially in the influencer space. I'm a big, strong, fast heavyweight."